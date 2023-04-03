Oil may rise to $90 per barrel in the coming months on the decisions of Russia and some OPEC+ countries to cut production . This was told by experts interviewed by Izvestia. At the opening of trading on April 3 fuel has already increased in price by more than 5% . The intention of the members of the alliance returned quotes to the growth trajectory, which was interrupted by reports of the bankruptcy of a number of US banks, analysts said.

decisive measure

The OPEC + Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) at a meeting on April 3 approved an additional reduction in oil production by the end of 2023 by 1.66 million barrels per day, which was announced the day before Russia and eight countries of the alliance: Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Gabon .

Russia and Saudi Arabia will have the largest cuts – 500 bpd each . Our country has voluntarily extended the restriction to the same extent, which has been in effect since March.

The decision of a number of OPEC+ countries to cut production has been made in the interests of world energy and maintaining prices at the proper level Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, told reporters.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, this is a voluntary cut not as part of the OPEC+ deal. It complements the decision taken in October to cut production by 2 million barrels per day. until the end of this year.

These decisions have been taken into account. And, in principle, they were approved today at JMMC as very important and necessary measures at the moment in order to stabilize the situation on the market – he said on the air of the Rossiya24 TV channel following the meeting of the monitoring committee of the alliance.

Earlier, he noted that the global oil market is experiencing a period of high unpredictability due to the ongoing banking crisis in the US and Europe . The situation is also aggravated global economic uncertainty and short-sighted energy policy decisions .

— At the same time, predictability in the global oil market — a key element in ensuring energy security the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

At the opening of trading April 3 fuel increased in price by more than 5% compared to Friday, reaching the level of $84.5 per barrel. By 17:30 Moscow time, the cost rose to $84.8 .

The decision of countries to voluntarily reduce production returns oil quotes to the growth trajectory that was outlined by the beginning of March, that is, before reports of the bankruptcy of a number of American banks said Valery Andrianov, an associate professor at the Financial University under the Government, an expert at the InfoTEK analytical center.

According to Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, in the second quarter of this year, raw materials may rise in price to $90 per barrel.

– More in the fourth quarter of last year, oil prices were forecast to rise to $90 per barrel, since OPEC + representatives already announced measures to maintain this level. If necessary, they announced a reduction in production quotas in order to increase world prices for black gold and stabilize markets he noted.

At the same time, in 2023 Chinese economy expected to recover amid lifting of anti-COVID restrictions which in the second half of the year should lead to an increase in the consumption of energy resources in the republic and an increase in their cost in world markets added the expert.

The OPEC+ alliance wants to normalize the global oil market which in the I-II quarters of this year was in surplus in the amount of about 0.5-0.7 million barrels per day, which was expressed in low prices for raw materials, said Andrey Maslov, an analyst at FG Finam. The decision of OPEC + will contribute to the increase in the cost of Brent fuel in the II quarter to the level of $88-90 per barrel he said. The poor position of the European economy and the risks of a banking crisis will be deterrents for price fixing above this level added Dmitry Alexandrov, head of the Analytical Research Department of IVA Partners Investment Company.

In the face of unpredictability

In mid-March, economists at the American bank Goldman Sachs warned that a 35% chance of a recession in the US over the next year due to the “economic consequences” of the situation in the banking sector . On March 11, it became known about the bankruptcy in the States of Silicon Valley, later the shares of American financial organizations began to lose positions in the auction.

— Given bankruptcy was evidence that the US economy is in danger of recession and, as a result, it is possible reduction of energy consumption in the USA . After bankruptcy oil quotes fell, but, however, subsequently began to slowly correct upwards . It can be assumed that this would last until the next bankruptcy or before any similar signal about problems in the US economy,” said Valery Andrianov.

Now the countries OPEC+ played ahead of the curve and, by cutting production, effectively guaranteed that a moderate increase in oil prices would continue, regardless of the state of the American economy says the expert.

At the same time, OPEC+ production cuts may provoke an increase in prices in Western countries, which are already experiencing a global surge in inflation. , reported the Associated Press. “It could further aggravate relations [Эр-Рияда] with the United States, which has urged Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as they seek to lower oil prices and undermine Russia’s finances,” the agency said.