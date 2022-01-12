The virus kept changing variants, but we mainly know one version of the corona press conference, with Rutte, De Jonge and sign language interpreter Irma in their midst. But with a new cabinet and a different phase of the pandemic, there will also be a changed interpretation of the press conference. Civil servants have been studying this for weeks, inventories have been made of the presentations in other countries, all kinds of options are reviewed.

The speakers on Friday will in any case be Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Ernst Kuipers, a spokesperson says: “There will be minor adjustments.” For example, it is being examined whether the texts can be shorter, and the ‘technical possibilities’ for showing images are also being explored, says another official, so that pictures can be presented that immediately make different scenarios clear.