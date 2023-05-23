AFPi

05/22/2023

Fine particle contamination in the Paris metro far exceeds the standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), according to measurements taken over several months by volunteers for the French television program “Vert de rage” (“Green with rage, in literal translation).

For eight months, dozens of volunteers used measurement tools during their daily commutes to determine the level of contamination in the Paris metro network, and compare it to the outside air. Fine particulate contamination comes from polluted air in the streets, and from the subway trains themselves, which produce dust when braking.

On average, contamination by PM2.5 fine particles (diameter less than 2.5 micrometers) on underground trains in Paris is 24 μg/m³, five times more than the 5 μg/m³ recommended by the WHO, he indicated this Monday. fair (22), a communiqué from “Verte de rage”, a program about environmental scandals.

Overcontamination, defined as the excess contamination in the station compared to the outside, is 10.5 μg/m³ on average.

The study was coordinated by Jean-Baptiste Renard, a researcher at the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) and member of the scientific committee of the Respire association, who filed a complaint. In April, an investigation was opened against the company that runs the metro, the RATP, for “endangering third parties and fraud”.

A year ago, the National Agency for Sanitary Security (Anses) considered that the set of epidemiological and toxicological studies was too limited to draw conclusions about the possible effects of air contamination, but revealed that the data suggested the “possibility” of cardiorespiratory effects .

“Such measurements must be carried out according to validated scientific protocols and with reference material”, reacted the person responsible for the sustainable development service at the RATP, Sophie Mazoué, questioning the methodology and tools of the “Vert de rage” study.

The RATP said it implements measures, such as air fresheners and brake linings, to reduce risks.

The proof of these actions and their effectiveness: an epidemiological study carried out between 1980 and 2017 that “does not show an increase in respiratory and cardiovascular symptoms in our employees”, insists the person in charge.

The study carried out by “Vert de rage” establishes a ranking of the most contaminated stations and lines, led by line 5, which stops at three large surface railway stations.























