New studies suggest that certain sugar substitutes should be avoided at all costs. They are said to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Cleveland, Ohio – Bad news for dieters trying to eat little sugar. Which, according to researchers, is life-prolonging in addition to abstinence from meat according to new US studies, the widespread sugar substitute erythritol or E 968, which is used to sweeten countless sugar-free products, may be closely related to blood clotting, stroke, heart attack and death.

Warning of sugar substitutes – sweetener E 968 is said to promote heart attacks and strokes

“The magnitude of the risk was not small,” explains the study’s lead author, Dr. Stanley Hazen, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Prevention at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, reports CNN. People with existing risk factors for heart disease, such as diabetestherefore had twice the risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke if they had high levels of erythritol in their blood new studythe end of February in Nature Medicine has been published.

Study proves: Erythritol is linked to cardiovascular diseases

“If the blood erythritol level was in the top 25 percent compared to the bottom 25 percent, the risk of a heart attack or stroke was about twice as high. That equates to the strongest cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes,” says Hazen. Recently, long-term studies had shown that too Corona increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

What is erythritol? Like sorbitol and xylitol, erythritol is a sugar alcohol, a carbohydrate found naturally in many fruits and vegetables — and is typically made from cornstarch or sugar cane. Erythritol has about 70% the sweetness of sugar and is considered by experts to be calorie-free. Erythritol looks like sugar, tastes like sugar and you can even bake with it. Manufactured in large quantities, artificially produced, erythritol has no lingering aftertaste, does not cause blood sugar spikes, and is less laxative than some other sugar alcohols. See also In 'The Son', a new generation of parents is just as demanding However, erythritol is also the largest component of many stevia and monkfruit sweeteners. Because stevia and monkfruit are about 200 to 400 times sweeter than sugar, only a small amount is needed in each product. The bulk of the product is made up of erythritol, which provides a sugar-like, crystalline appearance that consumers have come to expect. Erythritol is commonly used as an ingredient in sugar-free foods and beverages, chewing gum, candy, baked goods, and diet products. The additive, also listed as E 968, is also considered a multifunctional ingredient in the food industry – and is used as a flavor enhancer, stabilizer, humectant, thickener, filler, complexing agent and carrier. E 968 is also found in instant soups, liqueurs and snack foods.

Discovery of the health risk of sweeteners was accidental

The discovery of the connection between erythritol and cardiovascular problems was purely coincidental, according to Hazen: “We never expected it. We didn’t even look for it.” The research team from the USA actually had a different goal: to find chemicals or compounds in people’s blood that could predict their risk of heart attack, stroke or death over the next three years.

To do this, the scientists began analyzing a total of 1,157 blood samples collected between 2004 and 2011 from people at increased risk of heart disease. “We found this substance that seemed to play a big role, but we didn’t know what it was,” Hazen said. “Then we discovered that it was erythritol, a sweetener.”

Sugar substitute erythritol is said to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease

The human body also forms erythritol itself, but in very small amounts, which cannot be responsible for the measured values, according to the researcher. To confirm the results, a further set of blood samples were taken from more than 2,100 people from the United States and 833 samples from colleagues Europe examined. It confirmed that higher levels of erythritol were associated with a higher risk of heart attack, stroke, or death over a three-year period.

Artificial sweetener E 986 causes the blood to clot

Additional laboratory and animal studies found that erythritol appears to make blood platelets clump together more easily. These clots can break off and travel to the heart, which would trigger a heart attack – or be carried to the brain, which could trigger a stroke.

Dangerous sweeteners: Just one can of diet soda could increase risk of clots

In the last part of the study, the research team had eight healthy volunteers drink a drink that contained 30 grams of erythritol. That’s about as much sweetener as there’s in a can of a commercial low-calorie sweetened beverage and is consumed by many who want to avoid liquid calorie traps. In blood tests, the erythritol content and the risk of clotting were measured over the following three days.

The result: “Thirty grams was enough to increase the erythritol level in the blood by a thousandfold,” Hazen said CNN. “It remained elevated above the threshold necessary to trigger and increase the risk of clotting over the following two to three days.” Even in healthy people, the sweetener accumulates alarmingly in the blood, exceeding the threshold for clot formation.

Scientists are sounding the alarm: the effects must be further researched

The scientists recommend keeping an eye on the sweetener and further researching its negative effects: “I don’t normally raise my head on a pedestal and sound the alarm,” says study leader Hazen, “but this is something I think we’re looking into carefully.” should”. In follow-up studies, the effect of erythritol on healthy people must be further investigated in order to rule out possible distortion due to previous illnesses.