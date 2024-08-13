Planet would have underground reservoirs with depths of 10 km to 20 km

Scientists have discovered evidence of a reservoir of liquid water deep beneath the rocky crust of Mars. The researchers analyzed data from mission from NASA, the United States space agency, which was on the planet from 2018 to 2022 collecting data.

NASA sent a module with a seismometer to the planet, which recorded 4 years of vibrations. Analysis of these earthquakes (and the way the planet moves) indicated “seismic signals” of liquid water. In study (fullin English – PDF – 1 MB) published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday (12.Aug.2024), scientists said that “a medium crust” with liquid water is what “best explains the existing data”.

THEThe researchers stated that “large volumes of liquid water existed transiently on the surface of Mars more than 3 billion years ago”. Scientists said they believe that “much of this water” has been absorbed underground or evaporated into space. The water reservoirs would be at depths of 10 km to 20 km in the crust of Mars.

Scientists have previously discovered the existence of frozen water on Mars and evidence of vapor in the planet’s atmosphere. However, this is the first time that liquid water has been found on the planet.

“Our results have implications for understanding the Martian water cycle, determining the fate of water [que estava, no passado] on the surface”, the study reads. The scientists stated that understanding this cycle is important to assess “the use of resources” on the planet.

The existence of liquid water is fundamental to human life. BBCMichael Manga, one of the authors of the study, said that some of the water on Earth is underground “and there is no reason why this should not happen on Mars as well.”.

According to him, researchers expect there to be reservoirs all over the planet. “Without liquid water, you have no life.”he said. “So if there are habitable environments on Mars, they may now be underground.”, he added.

Manga stated that the location of these reservoirs could be a problem, since “drill a 10 km deep hole in Mars” it would be complicated even for billionaires like the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk.