Olive oil could play a role in heart health, according to recent research. However, further changes in diet are important for this to happen.

Kassel – The risk of cardiovascular disease can be reduced by eating a wholesome, plant-based and low-fat diet – especially if it is enriched with virgin olive oil. This is the conclusion of a US study, which claims that foods from the Mediterranean cuisine and unsaturated fatty acids are particularly beneficial. However, incorrect consumption can impair the effect.

Research shows: Olive oil plays a role in regulating cholesterol levels

The study was conducted by scientists from University of Florida and the National Institute of diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases They focused on adults aged 18 to 79 years who were at moderate to high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

The research results confirmed that a reduced intake of saturated fatty acids and an increased intake of unsaturated fatty acids have positive effects on the LDL receptor in the body. This receptor plays a crucial role in regulating cholesterol levels in cells. The Results were launched at the end of July 2024 in Journal of the American Heart Association published.

About the study The study with the original English title “Recipe for Heart Health: A Randomized Crossover Trial on Cardiometabolic Effects of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Within a Whole‐Food Plant‐Based Vegan Diet” was published on July 24 on the portal of the Journal of the American Heart Association published and is freely accessible. For the study, adults at risk for cardiovascular disease were each given a wholesome, plant-based diet for 4 weeks, with a high (4 tablespoons/day) or low (<1 teaspoon/day) portion of raw virgin olive oil depending on the group. This was followed by a one-week "washout phase" before the test subjects were observed for a further four weeks with the alternative oil portion in their diet.

Olive oil for heart health? US study investigates diet suggestions for people at risk

The study participants were divided into two groups. Both groups had a balanced, purely plant-based, low-fat diet with the addition of virgin olive oil. However, one group consumed a higher proportion (48 percent) of virgin olive oil compared to total energy, the other a lower proportion (32 percent). In both cases, the addition of olive oil had positive effects, with the lower addition being slightly more beneficial. Olive oils are becoming significantly more expensive. At the same time, the average quality decreases, as Stiftung Warentest shows.

According to science, moderate consumption of olive oil has many positive effects on the body. © IMAGO / Panthermedia



However, the researchers emphasized that in the group with the lower percentage, care was taken to ensure that participants consumed other unrefined vegetable fats. These included avocados, Nutsseeds and whole olives. These could have had an additional influence on the positive result with lower olive oil consumption. It therefore remains unclear what amount of dietary fat, especially virgin olive oil, is optimal.

However, the study report also states: “The addition of extra virgin olive oil after consumption of small amounts as part of a wholesome, plant-based diet may impair risk reduction.”

Virgin olive oil in the health check What makes virgin olive oil special when it is not heated? “The oil pressed from olives consists of 70 percent monounsaturated fatty acids, mainly oleic acid. 10 percent is made up of polyunsaturated fats. Polyunsaturated fatty acids provide the body with healthy essential fatty acids such as linoleic acid and the omega-3 fatty acids linolenic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid. The favorable fatty acid composition of olive oil helps to lower harmful LDL cholesterol.” Source: German Heart Foundation

New US study: Olive oil can reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks – it’s all about the combination

According to the authors, poor nutrition is one of the leading risk factors for cardiometabolic deaths (deaths due to cardiovascular disease) worldwide. Therefore, two types of plant-based diets are often recommended: the Mediterranean diet (MedDiets) and a vegetarian/vegan diet. According to current medical knowledge, both are said to reduce the risk.

The focus was specifically on the positive effects of virgin olive oil, as these are based on observational analyses in the MedDiets. These use the oil primarily as a healthy substitute for animal dietary fats, which according to the report can increase the risk of dyslipidemia. Animal dietary fats include dairy products, butter, mayonnaise, lard and meat.

Ice cream, cream shakes, pizza and cheese pretzels – all super delicious, but also super unhealthy. And there are many more Other foods that are bad for the heart. (nz)

