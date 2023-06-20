A change of almost 80 centimeters is what the axis of the Earth has suffered as a consequence of human activity, has revealed a recent study where it was detailed that this unusual variation has been motivated by the extraction of 2,150 gigatonnes of water from the earth’s subsoil.

The troubling research was recently published in the Geophysical Research Letters journal. This planet that the Earth’s axis of rotation, the imaginary line on which our planet rotates, has tilted slightly, almost 8′ centimeters due to the extraction of water in 20 years as part of the mechanisms of water supply for consumption human Farming And More,

Some effects of this situation is that sea levels have increased by more than 6 millimeters and despite the fact that water only represents 0.05% of the total mass of our planet, researchers They assume that this slight variation in the natural distribution of water on our planet has shifted the Earth’s axis.

While this research has been worrisome, researchers have focused on exposing the data as a reflection on how humanity is contributing to climate change, as noted by Seoul National University geophysicist Ki-Weon Seo, director of the study, who stated that among the causes most related to climate, the distribution of groundwater is the one that most influences the change in rotation.

Other studies pointed out that one of the main factors for the displacement of the earth’s axis, the melting of glaciers, which also altered the distribution of liquid on Earth.

By submitting the two hypotheses to analysis, the scientists found that the movements and changes in the distribution of groundwater seem to have a greater relationship with this phenomenon and increase concern about the future inclination that our planet will have in the future.