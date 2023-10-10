In a brave new world, researchers are using genetic scissors to make animals resistant to all sorts of diseases. In this way, the extinction of species and, above all, the spread of epidemics in animal stables could be prevented. For example, genome editing could be used to modify chickens so that bird flu can no longer harm them.

In a study, scientists led by Mike McGrew from the University of Edinburgh have now shown that this brave new world is already a reality – at least half of it: They changed two amino acids in the gene ANP32A in the genome of chicken germ cells. This meant that the influenza virus could no longer penetrate the cells and the chickens were resistant to bird flu. Otherwise, the animals themselves showed no impairment whatsoever as a result of the gene changes, grew up normally and behaved like their genetically unchanged counterparts. Their laying performance also remained unremarkable over the observation period of two years.

In infection experiments in which the genetically modified chickens were exposed to flu viruses in the barn, they proved resistant. They didn’t get sick. At least as long as the virus concentration was as high as it is in normal influenza outbreaks in poultry farms. This study, published in “Nature communications” (doi: 10.1038/s41467-023-41476-3) published shows that genetic modifications that make chickens resistant to bird flu are actually possible quickly and efficiently these days.

Has the end of animal diseases come?

Has the end of animal diseases come?

Has this ended the threat of bird flu? Even the end of animal diseases? So will the culling of entire populations in which the virus spreads become obsolete in the future – and has the danger of bird flu passing to humans as a zoonotic disease been averted?







Independent scientists are rather skeptical. The tests also showed that the resistance of the genetically modified chickens was not one hundred percent. If the scientists increased the dose of viruses to a thousand times the realistic exposure, on average one in nine animals became ill. And these breakthrough infections are a problem. For example, virologist Stephan Ludwig from the Westphalian Wilhelms University of Münster says: “It is a proof-of-concept study that shows that a well-thought-out gene editing strategy can be suitable for creating robust resistance to infection However, the experiments with high doses of viruses make it clear that breakthrough infections are easily possible because of the viruses’ high adaptability. “Inhibition of the viral replication enzyme could only be achieved again when further related genes were removed, but the authors also point out that such massive interventions in the genome are certainly not without negative consequences for the animal.”

Viruses that like to mutate

Timm Harder, head of the National Reference Laboratory for Avian Influenza at the Friedrich Loeffler Institute on the island of Riems, also comments cautiously on the results of the study. In the fight against bird flu, which has now spread almost worldwide in wild birds and which therefore poses a high risk of infecting poultry, any new means is to be welcomed. However, he also points to the breakthrough infections observed at high virus concentrations. It is not the birds’ immune systems that have become weak, but rather the viruses have changed in such a way that they were able to penetrate the cells of the chickens despite the genetic changes. “Some of these mutations turned out to be identical to those that can also confer increased adaptation in mammals and humans. This is a critical point that may indicate that viruses exist that can develop further resistance-evading mutations.”