A month later, in the pre-dawn hours of January 9, a powerful storm hit the barren slopes with more than half an inch of rain in 5 minutes, turning rootless soil rushing into homes and killing 23 people in the disaster.

Tragedy avoided

The new findings were made by a team led by Douglas Gerolmac of the Pennsylvania College of Arts and Sciences and College of Engineering and Applied Sciences in collaboration with Paolo Aratia of the University of Pennsylvania and researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

“We weren’t there to see that happen, but our idea was, could we learn something about the process of how hard mounds lose their stiffness by measuring how a mixture of water and soil flows when they are in different concentrations,” says Jerulmak.

Montecito plateau

Gerolmac and Thomas Dunn, a geologist at the University of California, San Francisco and one of the study’s co-authors, collected samples from the Montecito Plateau, mainly the remains of destroyed homes, where mudflows from the hillside were strong enough to push huge boulders down the bottom all the way to, And sometimes across, houses.

“When we approached the mouth of the valley, it was like a battalion of rocks, houses were buried to their railings, cars were destroyed and we could not recognize them,” says Gerolmac.

By taking samples to the lab, the researchers’ goal was to model how the mud forms and the pressures it experiences when it starts to flow, and to overcome the forces that harden the material, what scientists call the muddy state.

Understanding advanced physics

These contributions were based on an understanding of the evolving physics of the forces at work in states of friction, where particles rub against each other; The lubrication that results occurs if there is a thin film of water that helps the particles glide over each other like mud.

“What we realized was that with debris flows, when you press hard, the force of gravity that carries debris down the mountainside, and the viscous state is dominant to hold the mud and push down,” adds Jerulmac.

In the lab, the researchers weren’t able to simulate the point at which solid soil turns into a moving clay, but they found that with climate change, wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity in many regions, as well as the intensity of rainfall events.

The researchers added that the risk of catastrophic mudslides will not disappear any time soon, especially if the muddy ground is high.

The research team concluded that the new results can help prepare models that governments are doing to simulate debris flows. If it rains heavily, it can predict how fast the mud will flow and collapse quickly.