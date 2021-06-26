OfFelix Durach shut down

A study by scientists at Oxford University suggests that Covid disease could affect the gray matter in people’s brains.

Oxford – The long-term consequences that can be sustained from Covid-19 disease are considered to be particularly dangerous in connection with the pandemic. This is mainly due to the fact that long-term consequences, even more than a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, are still largely unexplored and are therefore difficult to predict. New information about the effects Covid-19 disease could have on the patient’s brain is now provided by one Long-term study by a team of scientists from Oxford University.

Coronavirus: New study examines brain scans of Covid patients

In their work, the researchers compared brain scans of patients before and after Covid 19 disease. To do this, they used the UK Biobank database, which contains brain scans of 40,000 volunteers that were created before the outbreak of the corona pandemic. For their study, the researchers made another brain scan of 782 of the volunteers. 394 of the subjects had been infected with the coronavirus in the meantime, the remaining 388 did not contract Covid-19. Both patients with a severe or moderate course of the disease as well as those affected with a mild course of the disease were selected.

In a direct comparison, the researchers were able to observe that in the group of sick people a significant loss of gray matter was evident in certain brain regions. Gray matter is an important part of the central nervous system. “Our findings clearly show a loss of gray matter in the limbic and cortical areas that are directly connected to the primary olfactory (smell) and gustatory (taste) systems,” the authors write in their publication. No changes were found in the group of subjects who were not infected with the coronavirus.

Covid-19: Study suggests – disease could affect brain function

According to these results, a Covid disease could have an impact on the brain function of the patient. The authors describe that a loss of gray matter in the regions of the brain that are responsible for memory could increase the risk of “long-term dementia”. A study that was published in the specialist magazine “Lancet Psychiatry” in 2020 came to similar conclusions and had linked Covid-19 diseases to strokes or dementia-like symptoms over the long term.

However, the Oxford scientists point out that more data would be needed to better assess the effects of Covid disease on brain ability. According to the current state of research, the authors cannot yet say with certainty, among other things, whether the observed loss of gray matter can also be causally attributed to the previous Covid disease. In addition, the study was published as a preprint and has not yet passed through the so-called “peer review”, ie a review of the study quality and results by independent scientists. (fd)