A topic of discussion since the beginning of the pandemic: Do people die causally from an infection with the coronavirus? A study has now clearly answered the question.

Hamburg – A current study has now clarified: Most corona deaths are directly due to the virus – and not to a previous illness. That means people die of, not with the virus. The University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE) published a corresponding evaluation on Thursday. A study on the consequences of lockdown for children and adolescents was also recently published – with terrifying results.

Corona study: majority dies from virus

What the researchers found: In 618 of 735 people who died, the cause of death was Covid-19. Only in seven percent of the cases examined were those affected with the coronavirus, but that was not the cause of death. The UKE’s Institute of Forensic Medicine had carried out an investigation into coronavirus-related deaths from 2020 since the beginning of the pandemic. Around two thirds of those examined died during the second wave of the pandemic from October, most of them in December.

According to the information, 20 percent of the deceased were pathologically overweight. The most common pre-existing conditions also included high blood pressure, chronic kidney failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. On average, the deceased were 83 years old, 75 percent were older than 76 years. The study also showed that more men than women died from the virus – and these were slightly younger than women.

New study now clarifies: Most of the cases examined show the cause of death from coronavirus

In 84 percent of corona deaths, the virus was the cause of death, said the board of the German Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch Agence France-Press “The vast majority of people do not die with, but from Covid-19.” Therefore, the protection of the high-risk group must finally take effect. “Since most virus deaths are to be counted in the nursing homes, this is possible with a reliable basic protection against infection and daily tests.” (aka / afp)

