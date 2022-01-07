And researchers at the American Cedars-Sinai Hospital found that in some “mild” cases, signs of an overactive immune system remained after months of illness.

Experts are concerned that the massive infections with Omicron at present could lead to massive rates of infection with “Long Covid” over the coming months and years..

Antibodies play a very important role in an effective immune response. These immune cells are the “policeman” on the front lines, who “patrol” the body, constantly looking for specific pathogens..

When our immune system is working as it should, these antibodies can easily recognize and ignore healthy cells, but sometimes these antibodies break down and learn how to target non-threatening molecules (such as some foods) or normal tissues. These proteins that attack themselves are known as “autoantibodies.”.

Antibodies play a role in many autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. These immune cells have also been linked to severe infection with the Corona virus, as a recent study conducted at Yale University in the United States confirmed a relationship between the severity of the disease and levels of autoantibodies..

Returning to the study of Cedars-Sinai Hospital, for the first time, it monitored the levels of autoantibodies in recovering corona patients, up to 6 months after their infection, according to the “New Atlas” website.

The researchers found signs of elevated autoantibodies in all those recovering, even those who initially had mild or no symptoms..

“We found signals of autoantibody activity that are commonly associated with chronic inflammation and injury involving specific organs and tissues, such as the joints, skin and nervous system,” said study co-lead author Susan Cheng..

It was previously hypothesized that persistent autoantibody activity after an acute viral infection plays a role in ‘chronic fatigue’ syndrome. (CFS), also known as encephalomyelitis (ME).

Some researchers have also suggested that persistent antibody activity may explain the symptoms behind “long Covid”..

“These findings help explain what makes COVID-19 a particularly unique disease,” said Justina Vert-Popper, co-lead author of the Cedars-Sinai research. “It could be that these patterns of immune dysfunction underlie the different types of persistent symptoms we see in people.” who go on to develop the condition now referred to as the long Covid.”

The new results confirmed that the activity of the autoantibody can result from a mild or even asymptomatic infection with the Corona virus.

A recent interview with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, provided a pertinent reminder that even mild cases of corona can lead to a “long Covid”..

He said in an interview withSpectrum News”“We should always be aware that when people develop symptoms of infection, symptoms will persist in 10 to 30 percent of them.”