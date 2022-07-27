In June, the World Health Organization recommended that scientists continue researching all possible origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, including a laboratory leak. Two newly published studies take entirely different approaches but come to the same conclusion: the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, was likely the epicenter of the coronavirus.

The studies were published online as preprints in February, but have now been peer-reviewed and published Tuesday in the journal Science.

In one, scientists from around the world used mapping tools and social media reporting to do spatial and environmental analysis. They suggest that while the “exact circumstances remain unclear”, the virus was likely present in live animals sold at the market in late 2019. The animals were kept close together and could have easily exchanged germs. However, the study does not determine which animals may be sick.

The researchers determined that the first cases of Covid-19 were centered on the market among sellers who sold these live animals or people who shopped there. They believe there were two separate viruses circulating in the animals that spread to people.

“All eight COVID-19 cases detected before December 20 were from the west side of the market, where mammal species were also sold,” the study says. The proximity of five stalls selling live or freshly slaughtered animals was predictive of human cases.

“The grouping is very, very specific,” study co-author Kristian Andersen, a professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps Research, said Tuesday.

The “extraordinary” pattern that emerged from mapping these cases was very clear, said another co-author, Michael Worobey, head of the department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona.

The researchers mapped the first cases that had no connection to the market, Worobey noted, and those people lived or worked in the vicinity of the market.

“This is an indication that the virus started to spread in people who worked in the market, but then it started to spread…”

The other study takes a molecular approach and appears to determine when the first coronavirus infections shifted from animals to humans.

The older version of the coronavirus, this research shows, likely came in different forms that scientists call A and B. The strains were the result of at least two events of cross-species transmission in humans.

The researchers suggest that the first animal-to-human transmission likely happened around November 18, 2019 and came from lineage B. They found lineage type B only in people who had a direct connection to the Huanan market in Wuhan. .

The authors believe that strain A was introduced to humans from an animal within weeks or even days after infection of strain B. strain A was found in samples from humans who lived or remained close to the market.

“These findings indicate that SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to have circulated widely in humans before November 2019 and define the narrow window between when SARS-CoV-2 first jumped to humans and when the first cases of COVID-19 have been reported,” the study says. “As with other coronaviruses, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 likely resulted from various zoonotic events.”

The likelihood that this virus arose from two different events is low, acknowledged co-author Joel Wertheim, an associate associate professor of medicine at the University of California, San Diego.

“Now I realize it sounds like I just said that a once in a generation event happened twice in a short succession, and pandemics are really rare, but once all the conditions are in place – it’s a zoonotic virus. capable of both human infection and human close-to-human transmission – barriers to spillover have been reduced to such an extent that we believe multiple introductions are to be expected,” said Wertheim.

Andersen said the studies don’t definitively disprove the lab leak theory, but they are extremely persuasive, so much so that he changed his mind about the origins of the virus.

“I myself was pretty convinced about the lab leak, until we delved into it very carefully and looked much more closely,” Andersen said. “Based on data and analysis I’ve done over the last decade on many other viruses, I’ve convinced myself that the data actually points to this particular market.”

Worobey said he also thought the lab leak was possible, but the epidemiological preponderance of market-linked cases “is not a mirage.”

“It’s a real thing,” he said. “It is not plausible that this virus was introduced otherwise than through the wild animal trade.”

To reduce the chances of future pandemics, the researchers hope to be able to determine exactly which animal may have been infected first and how.

“The raw ingredients of a zoonotic virus with pandemic potential are still lurking in the wild,” Wertheim said. He believes the world needs to do a much better job of surveillance and monitoring of animals and other potential threats to human health.

Andersen said that while we cannot prevent outbreaks, collaboration among the world’s scientists could be the key to the difference between a small-impact disease and one that kills millions.

“The big question we need to ask ourselves is – the next time this happens, why is it going to happen – how are we going to detect this outbreak early and prevent this outbreak so it doesn’t become a pandemic?”