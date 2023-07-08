New transport strike in sight. On Thursday 13 July and Friday 14, the protest will involve Trenitalia and Italo personnel, while on Saturday 15 July it will be the turn of airport ground personnel, handling and check-in services. In the latter case, given that the sector contract has expired for six years, the stop will last eight hours, from 10 to 18. On Saturday, the pilots of Malta Air, which operates Ryanair flights, will also cross arms, and Vueling pilots and flight attendants.

The announcement of the trade unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Orsa Ferrovie and Fast Confsal proclaimed that the abstention from work of all Trenitalia personnel will last “from 3 on 13 July to 2 on 14”, denouncing that “after the first strike action of April 14, the critical issues remain in the union dispute”.

“Recruitment and shift scheduling” The trade unions explain, “an adequate recruitment plan is needed, a mitigation of workloads in the scheduling of crew shifts, favoring the reconciliation of work times with those of private life, the relaunch of the sector maintenance and restore centrality to the sales and passenger assistance network and technological investments, professional growth and training courses for all office staff”. Trenitalia, the acronyms therefore ask, “proceed quickly with the resolution of the problems we have reported which penalize many workers of the company”.