The demand of this employer is that the Government guarantee that its transporters receive from the operators a remuneration of at least 4.8 euros per cylinder, compared to the current 25 cents.

The organizers denounce that the butane distributors have been going through a critical situation for years, as a consequence of the fact that the system for updating the remuneration they receive for each cylinder has not been updated for more than a decade.

Coinciding with the first day of suspension of home service, on November 5, Ecological Transition published the draft of the ministerial order that regulates the price of butane. However, the Fedglp considers that it is very far from the minimum necessary remuneration that they should receive to cover the costs of home delivery.

Therefore, It also maintains the suspension of distribution on December 23. In addition, there were strikes on November 5, 13, 21 and 29 and December 5 and 11.

However, the home delivery service for cylinders It will not be suspended in the province of Valencia and in other areas affected by the recent dana, where many households depend on this supply for their daily well-being.

This strike arises from the inaction of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the conditions imposed by the oil companies that force butane distributors to work at a loss.

The strikes affect the distribution of more than 150,000 butane cylinders which are supplied daily throughout Spain to more than 6 million homes.

The organizers explain that during the suspension period the distribution agencies do not make home deliveries to individuals or companies, although they continue to guarantee supply to points of sale.

Besides, They assured that the suspension does not affect users in situations of social vulnerability, educational, health, social care centers, nursing homes, or non-profit institutions.