Employers in regional transport do not respond to the ultimatum of trade unions FNV and CNV. That ultimatum is due until Monday. According to Fred Kagie, chairman of the Association of Public Transport Employers (VWOV), the ultimatum, and with it the threat of strike, does not provide a basis for further collective bargaining. The strikes threatened by the unions in order to reinforce their demands now seem inevitable.

