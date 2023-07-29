British railway workers staged a new strike on Saturday to protest over wages and working conditions, as the wave of strikes has dragged on for more than a year.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union for train operators announced a one-day stoppage, leading to widespread cancellations of services and hampering passenger traffic.

About half of the train services will be operated in some areas, while services will be completely stopped in others.

Strikes over low wages have multiplied in several sectors in recent months in the United Kingdom, affected by the highest inflation rate in the Group of Seven. This was especially evident in airports, postal and railway workers, and health care providers.

The union’s dispute with 14 train operators over salaries and working conditions such as overtime has been exacerbated by controversial plans to close most ticket offices across the UK.