2023 is coming along nicely. This is also the case in Hinckley, where they presented the new Street Triple 765 on the eve of the Eicma. And then we spring up spontaneously, because here in the editors almost everyone agrees that the Street Triple 765 is still one of the leading motorcycles in its genre. So the question is whether they have made it even more prominent.

Yes, quite literally. Because apart from the renewed, more freely breathing exhaust, the typical three-cylinder sound should sound even better. But that is not the most important news, at most a useful bridge. After all, Triumph claims that they are transferring everything they have learned in the meantime as a motorcycle supplier in Moto2 to the Street. For the R base version this means that the engine power increases by 2 hp to 120 in total, but on the RS and new Moto2 version 7 hp will be added, good for 130 in total. This was achieved thanks to a newly shaped combustion chamber, new pistons, a higher compression (12.65 to 13.25) and a better flow in the block with new inlet ports. The camshafts and valves have also been renewed. Due to all these interventions, the torque also rose slightly to 80 Nm.

In order to further improve acceleration, apart from that extra torque and power, the gearbox and final drive have also been tackled, read ‘shortened.’ For faster shifting, every model now comes standard with the Shift Assist quickshifter.

Electronics are also getting a major update with optimized cornering ABS linked to the riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport on the R plus Track on the RS and Moto2), as well as traction control for all models. Wheelie control has also been improved. The R gets a slightly less elaborate dashboard that is taken over from the Trident.

The R version also has to make do with slightly less high-quality suspension, with a Showa fork at the front and Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.

The Moto2 version, limited to 765 copies (with numbered headset and more carbon finery) gets fully adjustable Öhlins front and rear, Brembo Stylema brakes, where the Moto2 also gets clip-ons (!) in addition to an exclusive fluorescent color. The muzzle is also slightly more pointed and more aggressive.

The geometry of the Street Triple Moto2 has been updated, with a steeper head angle and shorter trail, while the rear has been raised slightly. This brings the seat height on the Moto2 to 839 mm (against 836 and 826 for the RS and R), but there is a lowering kit available for those who find that too ambitious.

The Moto2 therefore dives a little deeper into the sporting spectrum, which is also translated in the Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tires from Pirelli.

Just like the R, the RS will have a Showa front fork, but a higher-quality type, and therefore a more extensive TFT dashboard. And then the best news of all. Although Triumph Benelux hasn’t announced prices yet, we read from our British colleagues that the R version has only gone up in price by £100. We could not yet keep the prices of the RS and Moto2 against the Euro, but we assume that the RS will not have become so much more expensive either. Nice, isn’t it, in times of inflation?