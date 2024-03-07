Home page World

Julia Hanigk

A family has found a creative solution to rising rents. You are looking for a house to inherit via an ad – an idea that is causing discussion.

Ulm – The search for affordable housing is becoming increasingly difficult. Real estate experts predict that rents will continue to rise in 2024 and the housing crisis will continue to worsen. It is therefore not surprising that the desperation of seekers is increasing. A family is now trying an innovative approach: They searched for an inheritance through a newspaper advertisement instead of looking for a house to buy or rent.

The family looks for a house to inherit through a newspaper ad

In the “Single-family homes” section, a couple drew attention with a newspaper ad with the headline “Don’t you have any heirs?” They explained underneath: “Unfortunately we can’t afford a house. If you don't have an heir, we as a young family would like to be your heirs.” The ad was apparently published in the Ulm region and later found by a user Reddit divided.

Users discuss Reddit post

Opinions on this post are divided. Some commentators are critical: “They could have saved the money for that”, “Los Parasitzos” or “brazenly wins” can be read there. Another user noted: “People are becoming increasingly desperate.”

A commenter offers another thought: “Suppose an older nice couple never had children but have accumulated a few possessions. The young people could benefit from the financial situation of the older ones and the older people might have the opportunity to experience a family situation. It doesn't have to be freeloading if it can be a symbiosis.” Another user agrees: “I think the idea is good. It’s cheeky, but good.”

Legal succession: If you have no heir, your property goes to the state

The background to the advertisement: If someone has no relatives and does not regulate their inheritance in their will, the so-called legal succession comes into force. The legislature then divides the heirs into three categories. The first category includes children and spouses, the second includes parents or siblings, and the third includes nieces and nephews. If there is no potential heir in any of these categories, the state receives the inheritance. To prevent this, people outside the family can of course also be named beneficiaries in the will. (jh)

