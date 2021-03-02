Over the past week, the number of countries in which various new strains of coronavirus have been identified has increased. This was reported on March 2 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Thus, the British strain VOC 202012/01 has been identified in five countries over the past week, and the number of countries in which it is spreading has grown to 106. The strain 501Y.V2, originally identified in South Africa, has spread to 56 countries. The P.1 strain circulates in 29 countries and over the last week, the number of states has not increased.

Earlier that day, scientists in Sweden identified a mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a newborn baby whose mother was diagnosed with COVID-19. The discovery of a new strain in northern Italy was also reported.

In mid-December 2020, the UK announced the discovery of a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. It was noted that the strain spreads 70% faster than its predecessor. Many countries have restricted transport links to the United Kingdom, and anti-coronavirus measures have been tightened within the country.

Later, on February 1, 11 cases of the disease with a different, South African strain of COVID-19 were recorded in England in people who did not visit South Africa and did not contact tourists who visited the republic. The next day, it became known that the country had discovered a new mutation of the British strain of the coronavirus, which occurs in the South African and Brazilian variants.