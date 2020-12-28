The first cases of infection with a mutated variant of the coronavirus were registered in Korea in three citizens of the country who arrived from the UK last week, reports TASS.

Those infected are members of the same family, they feel well. At the moment, doctors are also examining another family of four who came from the UK. One of its members, an elderly man, died last Saturday. He was posthumously diagnosed with coronavirus.

The expert said earlier that the new COVID-19 strain has probably already made it to the United States. The first cases of infection with the “British” strain of the virus were recorded in Canada.