Scientists from the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Marseille have discovered a new strain of coronavirus. This is stated in a study published on the portal of preprints of scientific articles in the field of medicine. MedRxiv…

Most likely, a new strain, dubbed B.1.640.2, appeared in Cameroon. It was first identified in November 2021. According to the researchers, the new variant of COVID-19 contains more than 40 mutations. There is no data yet on its level of threat or infectivity.

46mutations identified in a new strain of coronavirus B.1.640.2

In total, the “atypical combination” tests to determine the mutations of the coronavirus were shown in 12 residents of a city in southeastern France. It is noted that the information received indicates that it is impossible to predict the appearance of new strains of coronavirus.

Dangerous mutation

The previous strain of coronavirus that became widespread was B.1.1.529, also known as omicron. Scientists at University College London have identified more than 32 mutations in this variant of the infection. The first reports of infection with the new strain in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong appeared on 24 November.

Later, virologist Alexander Chepurnov warned of the possible appearance of a supercoronavirus. According to him, many mutations are already present in the omicron strain, but it can change further, for example, taking some dangerous properties from the delta. “Unambiguously, recombinations with other strains are also possible. But it’s hard to say what this will lead to, ”he added. At the moment, one of the dangerous features is that he managed to get an insert of some kind of cold virus.

Related materials:

In December, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, predicted that new strains of infection would continue to appear. She noted that at the moment, COVID-19 is showing seasonality. As explained by George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the University of California at San Francisco (USA), over time, strains of the coronavirus acquire more and more mutations as the virus seeks to become more infectious, bypass the immune system and multiply for a longer time.

Forecasts for the future

According to the forecast of biologist, professor at George Mason University (Virginia, USA) Anchi Baranova, in 2022 the so-called dynamic equilibrium will most likely be established, and both variants of the virus will coexist together. She also suggested that in order to increase protection with existing vaccines, apparently, it will need to be vaccinated every three, or even every two months.

The proportion of people with cross-immunity will matter. This is a residual immunity that some people already have who have previously been ill with one subspecies of coronavirus, and therefore are slightly resistant to another. Ancha BaranovaGeorge Mason University Professor

Demosthenes Sariyannis, a professor at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said the omicron coronavirus strain is likely the latest COVID-19 mutation. In his opinion, the wave of infections may subside by February 20. Despite this, the scientist warned that the logic of complacency should not prevail among people.

Big data analyst Alexander Dragan expressed the opinion that the coronavirus pandemic will not end in 2022, and the whole world will have at least two more waves associated with the omicron strain. The scenario in which the omicron and delta will interact with each other in the human population is a critical question that has not yet been answered, he stressed. “Any predictions in such circumstances will be speculation and fortune-telling,” the specialist concluded.