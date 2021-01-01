In India, the dreaded strain of corona virus is spreading day by day. According to information given by the Ministry of Health on Friday, four more new types of corona virus have been found in India. After which the total number of these patients in the country has reached 29.

In the last 24 hours, about 20 thousand new cases of corona infection have been reported in the country, although it is a matter of relief that during this period, the number of those who beat the epidemic was more than 23 thousand. According to the data released on Friday by the Union Health Ministry, 20036 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infected to more than one crore two lakh 86 thousand.

At the same time, the number of people who got coronated due to recovery of 23181 patients increased to 98.83 lakh and the recovery rate increased to 96.08 percent. The number of active cases decreased by 3402 to 2.54 lakh and the rate was 2.47 percent. With the death of 256 patients in the same period, the death toll has risen to 148994 and the death rate is now 1.45 percent.

In Kerala, the number of active cases during the last 24 hours has decreased by 191 to 65381. At the same time, the number of dead 3072 and the number of people who are coronated has been 6.92 lakhs. Kerala ranks first in active cases. There has been a decline of 161 in active cases in Maharashtra and their number has come down to 540945. At the same time, 18.28 lakh people have got rid of this infection, while the death toll of 58 more patients has increased to 49521.