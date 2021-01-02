Highlights: New Britain strain of Corona found in Sriganganagar

Shri Ganga Nagar. The new strain of Corona in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan was stirred up after three cases of UK strain were reported. 3 members of the same family have been found infected with Britain strain in Hakmabad village of Sadulshahr in Sriganganagar. The husband and his 5-year-old child have been found infected with the new UK strain. The medical department shifted the trio to the Corona Isolation Center at Sriganganagar district headquarters after reports of the trio’s UK strain infection from Delhi. At the same time, in the village Hakmabad, there is a stir among the villagers regarding the survey from the medical department. Samples of suspects are being taken here by the medical department.

Rajasthan: Happy! Now less than 50 corona patients in all districts except Jaipur, total figure 502

The entire family came to Sriganganagar from Britain on 18 December. After which the medical department conducted four family members sampling in which all three were found to be corona positive. On 30 December, after the three members were found to be corona infected, their samples were sent to Delhi for strain sequencing. Based on reports received from Delhi on Monday afternoon, all three Corona new strains were found infected with the UK train.

Four more deaths due to corona in Rajasthan, 457 newly infected cases

Sriganganagar CMHO, Dr. Girdhari Lal Meharda said that after the latest report, the District Medical and Health Department isolated the three at the isolation center at Sriganganagar district headquarters. At the same time, the survey work has been started after surveying their contact history in village Hakmabad.

457 new cases in the state

On Monday, 457 new cases of corona virus infection have been found in the state. This has brought the total number of infected in the state to 3,10,278 so far. At the same time, four more people died due to infection in the state, taking the total death toll from infection in the state to 2,714. In the last 24 hours till six in the evening, four more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state. Due to which the death toll has now increased to 2,714.