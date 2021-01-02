Highlights:
- New Britain strain of Corona found in Sriganganagar
- Four members of the same family returned from Britain on 18 December
- Britain’s new strain found in husband and wife
- All three of the UK strains found in Hakmabad, Sadulshahr were infected
- All the three UK infected were brought to the district hospital by the medical department
- Samples are being taken by medical department in Hakmabad, Sadulshahar
The entire family came to Sriganganagar from Britain on 18 December. After which the medical department conducted four family members sampling in which all three were found to be corona positive. On 30 December, after the three members were found to be corona infected, their samples were sent to Delhi for strain sequencing. Based on reports received from Delhi on Monday afternoon, all three Corona new strains were found infected with the UK train.
Sriganganagar CMHO, Dr. Girdhari Lal Meharda said that after the latest report, the District Medical and Health Department isolated the three at the isolation center at Sriganganagar district headquarters. At the same time, the survey work has been started after surveying their contact history in village Hakmabad.
457 new cases in the state
On Monday, 457 new cases of corona virus infection have been found in the state. This has brought the total number of infected in the state to 3,10,278 so far. At the same time, four more people died due to infection in the state, taking the total death toll from infection in the state to 2,714. In the last 24 hours till six in the evening, four more deaths have occurred due to corona virus infection in the state. Due to which the death toll has now increased to 2,714.
