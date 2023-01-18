A new strain of influenza-like virus that affects birds has killed about 1,600 snow geese in two areas of the US state of Colorado, according to local officials. Birds of prey and vultures are also being affected.

The alerts began last November in Morgan and Logan counties. In a statement, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department said it will pause testing during the current season, but bird deaths continue to be counted.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which is calling the disease HPAI, which stands for “Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza”, says that wild birds can be infected with the virus in an asymptomatic way and that, therefore, domestic birds are at risk of infection and breeders must be extra careful.

by the USDA with nearly 6,000 individual records since January 2022, the 25 most recent cases recorded, as of January 9, are birds infected with a variant of the H5N1 strain. The most recent record is of a bald eagle, a symbol of the country, observed dead in the state of Iowa.

There are already cases registered in livestock. A farm in the town of Monroe, Washington state (on the northwestern tip of the country) had to euthanize nearly 200 ducks and potentially shut down for the rest of 2023 after an outbreak, the local news website reported. Kiro 7 News.

“It was on December 21st. We found a bird that was behaving strangely. She was pretty lethargic, she didn’t look like herself. Something was wrong,” says farm owner Elaine Kellner. “We were very sad”.

Risk to humans?

The large H5N1 strain has already shown itself capable of infecting humans, but more information is needed on the pathogenicity of this new variant that is killing wild and domestic birds. Health authorities in Ecuador reported that a nine-year-old girl was infected ten days ago in Simiatug, in the province of Bolívar, from chickens. The national undersecretary for Surveillance, Prevention and Control of Epidemiological Health, Francisco Pérez, told the newspaper El Comercio that the risk of contagion is minimal.

The girl was hospitalized and required mechanical ventilation, but is stable. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had access to the case and confirmed that it was pneumonia caused by the H5N1 virus strain, informed El Comercio.