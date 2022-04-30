Rome – The wind of the controversy over Alessandro Orsini, the university professor of the Luiss in Rome, criticized by many for his analyzes on the war in Ukraine, is still blowing strong.

In his latest participation in Agreements & Disagreementsyesterday evening on channel Nine, to explain why the entry of new countries into NATO would represent a danger in his opinion, the professor used a comparison with the Second World War, stating that Hitler certainly did not want to unleash it, but that it was the fault of the agreements like “article 5” of NATO pact.

Throughout the day, the social media reported strong criticism and ferocious jokes on Orsini’s words, without sparing his role at the university.

In the evening, a clarification from Luiss arrived which, in a note, made it known that “the collaboration agreement with Eni for the construction of the International Security Observatory, entrusted by the university to Professor Alessandro Orsini, it has expired about two months ago and will not be renewed. For this reason – continues the note from the university – the communication channels of the Observatory, including the ‘international security’ website, are no longer active “. Therefore, Orsini himself will no longer be employed. associate professor in the Department of Political Science.

During the program on the Nine, Orsini had dealt with the issue of the enlargement of NATO to other countries, however making a premise: “First I must clarify how the Second World War broke out. When Hitler invaded Poland he didn’t want World War II. It did not break out because Hitler at one point deliberately decided to attack England, France, Poland and Russia. Hitler had no intention of starting the world war. It happened that European countries created military alliances, each of which contained an article 5 of NATO, that is, an article that provided, in the event of an attack by a foreign country, that all the members of the coalition would go to war. What happened is that on September 1, 1939, Germany invaded Poland, England and France allied with Poland, and a domino effect was created that Hitler had no interest in and that Hitler did not even expect to trigger. “.

Words that led Orsini to be at the center first of the controversy, then of the communication that his Luiss website was no longer there.