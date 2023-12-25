KArtificial intelligence is something to be feared. Even those who developed them say so. They are overwhelmed with warnings about what is coming to humanity and – they carry on cheerfully so that we lose hearing and seeing. Artificial intelligence gathers the world's knowledge and spits it out at the push of a button; it is a tool of perfect deception, simulates reality and even resurrects the dead.

Michael Hanfeld responsible editor for features online and “media”.

This is now also ensured by a goblin who raged through children's television forty years ago: Pumuckl, filmed based on the stories by Ellis Kaut, drawn by Barbara von Johnson, with Gustl Bayrhammer as Master Eder, spoken by Hans Clarin. With his high-pitched voice and his irresistible sing-song, the actor was able to convey the impression that we are dealing with a small, delicate, stubbornly anarchic and child-like creature who influences the world – not just that of Master Eder heads up.

Hans Clarin can be heard again

This Hans Clarin can now be heard again in the “New Stories from Pumuckl” on RTL. The cabaret artist and actor Maximilian Schafroth actually speaks the character, and quite well. It is very close to the original and in the interaction with Florian Brückner as the new master carpenter Eder (the old one's nephew) is a force.

With the help of the Ukrainian company Respeecher and with the consent of Hans Clarin's family, Schafroth's voice actually transforms into Clarin's. It's deceptively similar right down to the last detail, gives the former audience a rush of nostalgia and is likely to be well received by their children's children. The success that the production company Neue Super achieved in a few cinema screenings in advance and the audience award at the Munich Children's Film Festival speak for this: “Hurray, hurray, the Pumuckl is back!”

This is what it says in the episodes that develop their charm because producers, actors, screenwriters, animators and animators base the new on the tried and tested. The AI ​​that ensures the vocal miracle that Pumuckl speaks in the tone of Maximilian Schafroth and with the timbre of Hans Clarin does not appear to be a curse. This is also because you can watch a version with Clarins, one with Schafroth's voice and the making of on RTL+.

When will the old master stop being “dead,” Pumuckl wants to know from the new Eder when they visit their uncle’s grave. Eder junior explains to the goblin that the human shell is mortal, but the soul is not. The old Eder is now invisible – greetings from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “Little Prince”. “Just like me!” concludes the goblin with the AI ​​voice. The next time he makes a mess, Pumuckl knows who to blame. To old Eder, of course. This is how you become immortal, even without AI.







New stories from the Pumuckl runs on RTL+, on Christmas Day from 3:45 p.m. and on Boxing Day from 3:15 p.m. on RTL.