Microsoft has announced a limited shipment of its ‘Certified Refurbished’, at a lower price and with a one-year warranty.

The console shortage of a new generation such as Xbox Series X has become an annoying travel companion of this next-gen, and while companies invest millions in amounts to face the lack of semiconductors, players have been facing cartels for more than a year “out of stock” in stores.

Microsoft has another proposal for those who are looking for an Xbox Series X and want to save some money: refurbished consoles. The company has called this series of products “Certified Refurbished” and they are consoles that “have undergone a rigorous certification process”, as the company describes in its store.

From the Microsoft store they guarantee that the console “was tested to confirm that it works correctly and the aesthetic and hardware quality was inspected.” In general, the term “refurbished” tends to encompass several types of products, usually they are units repaired or returned for some reason that the company itself puts up for sale again after subjecting them to a process in which guarantee good condition of the unit.

you can get one Xbox Series X refurbished from the Microsoft store for 469.99 euros and although its price is a little lower than the price of the new console (499.99 euros), you must take into account that The guarantee offered by Microsoft in this type of products will be 1 year, as specified on the web. If you want to know more about the new generation console from Microsoft, at 3DJuegos we delve into the hardware, possibilities and performance of Xbox Series X.

