Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

The Stiko has adjusted its corona vaccination recommendation. However, they are not official yet. An overview of which recommendations should apply in the future.

Frankfurt – The first coronaOutbreak in Germany goes back more than three years. Even if it there are now hardly any measures, the virus has not gone away. There are still people who get infected. But severe cases have become rarer. From the point of view of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), regular corona vaccinations are still important – especially for risk groups.

Stiko adjusted the Covid 19 vaccination recommendation on Tuesday (April 25). The WHO also recently changed its recommendation for the corona booster vaccination. The aim is still to prevent severe courses, to reduce long-term consequences and to protect employees in medical and nursing care, it said in one communication to a draft decision. Read here what will soon apply to whom.

Corona vaccination: Stiko issues a new recommendation – who should be vaccinated?

In the future, Stiko will recommend an annual booster of the corona vaccination for certain groups of people – similar to the flu vaccination. An adapted to variants should be used corona vaccine. These people should therefore be vaccinated regularly:

People with a higher risk of a severe course of the disease (people over 60 years of age, with previous illnesses and/or residents of care facilities).

Persons with an increased risk of infection (medical and nursing staff).

According to Stiko, the vaccine is to be administered in the fall. There should be an interval of twelve months between the individual vaccinations. A longer period of protection could also emerge in the future, so that it does not necessarily have to remain with the annual booster, explained Stiko member Christian Bogdan.

New Stiko recommendation for corona vaccination: What applies to healthy children and adults?

However, basic immunity is recommended for people between the ages of 18 and 59 without previous illnesses. According to the Stiko, this means: at least two vaccinations and one further “antigen contact” – i.e. vaccination or infection. Additional boosters are not necessary for the time being.

These viruses and bacteria make us sick View photo gallery

Healthy children and young people under the age of 18, on the other hand, are no longer advised to have a routine corona vaccination. The reason: severe courses have become rarer. among the Omicron variants predominantly mild or asymptomatic courses occur in this age group. Nevertheless: “However, there are no safety concerns when vaccinating healthy children and adolescents,” stressed Stiko.

Corona virus: Is vaccination also possible without a recommendation?

In principle, it is possible to get vaccinated without a Stiko recommendation. However, it may be that the remuneration has not yet been settled and not all costs are reimbursed immediately. In such cases, according to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, patients receive a private bill. This can then be submitted to the statutory health insurance company for reimbursement.

Stiko has adjusted its corona vaccination recommendation: healthy children and young people no longer have to be vaccinated. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa

Any vaccine damage or serious side effects play no role in Stiko’s current decision, it said. Misguided or undesired immune reactions are in the large minority and must be put in relation to the number of people who benefited from the vaccination. The Stiko was not approached “side effect controlled”.

The Dortmund immunologist Carsten Watzl welcomes the adapted vaccination recommendation. Plans for booster vaccinations for the fall are now possible, the expert told the German Press Agency (dpa). “It’s also easy to convey to people: We’re now on recommendations that are very similar to those of the flu shot.”

Corona vaccination: When does the Stiko recommendation apply?

However, it may be some time before the Stiko recommendation comes into force unchanged. The draft initially goes through what is known as a commenting procedure. Experts then have the opportunity to make comments on the decision. Changes are still possible afterwards. Meanwhile, the new Corona subline “Arcturus” is causing speculation despite the currently low seven-day incidence. (kas/dpa)