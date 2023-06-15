As in other fields, Mexico has a history of attempts to guarantee access to health services for the entire population; effort that comes from the ideology of the Mexican Revolution. However, far from being a sustained effort, there have been advances and setbacks. In fact, and not only legally, the universalization of access to public health services had only been achieved in the then Federal District during the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador under the name Free Medical Services and Medicines.

At the national level, it was decided to start the Popular Insurance system, projected on the decentralized health system. Two characteristics of the decentralized system should be underlined. On the one hand, its implementation had interruptions, particularly during the salinate due to its ineffectiveness. The last decentralized entity was the Federal District in 1997. Decentralization has left many problems unresolved until today. The new health policy, that of Seguro Popular (SP), was built on it during the Fox government. The novelty of the SP was to separate the functions of financing, regulation and provision of services, that is, a policy tending to commodify the health with competition between public and private providers.

In other words, the SP was never thought of as a service provider, but rather as a financing system for the part of the population without an employment relationship and, therefore, without the possibility of being included in a labor social security system. Although Seguro Popular was presented propagandistically as the equivalent of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), in reality the former covered all health services and the SP only a basic package and a restricted number of high-cost conditions. The IMSS Program for the poor rural population had also existed since 1977.

It is on this institutional fabric that they are trying to achieve the realization of the right to health for all the people. In this regard, it must be clarified from the outset that ordinary IMSS, the IMSS-Welfare program and the decentralized public body IMSS-Welfare (Health Services of the Mexican Institute of Social Security for Welfare) are different. The first is a regular IMSS program and the second is a general policy.

At the beginning of May, a decree came out that modifies the General Health Law (LGS) and extinguishes Insabi and specifies the functions of the IMSS-Welfare OPD (decentralized public body). The most important function is to provide medical services to the population without labor social security. In the previous version of said law, the Insabi, in principle, had this function, however, it never did. It only came to sign general federalization agreements with the states, but the transfer of health services in any state was not completed. It limited itself to investing in unfinished hospitals and health centers or buying equipment and medicines. Due to its lack of efficiency in the purchase of medicines, the United Nations Office for Project Services was invited to carry out these purchases, without much better results. The pretext for this failure is the pandemic, when in reality it was due to a lack of understanding of this complex problem, which is not restricted to purchasing, but also to distribution. This issue has left a trail of problems, which still need to be resolved.

The decree transfers to the OPD IMSS-Bienestar the function of voluntary federalization of provision of state medical services. However, free medical services and medicines continue, which means that in non-federalized countries, the SESAs are obliged to guarantee it.

The federalization goes along with the transfer of medical units, dignified and equipped by IMSS-Bienestar; the guarantee of 7 for 24 operation in hospitals, including small ones; the sufficient supply of inputs; the required medical and technical personnel with basic specialties, and the regularization of irregular medical personnel. There are also indicators to monitor the operation and indications on the control of the quality of services. The federal Ministry of Health preserves the planning and rectory of the national system of the sector. In addition, a National Public Health System is proposed.

There are details in the decree on the financing mechanisms of both IMSS-Benestar and the functions maintained by the states; for example, national and epidemiological programs. However, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has the last word on the amounts, despite the fact that the law states that the health budget can never be less than that of the previous year. It must be understood that this universalization process is highly complex and it will clearly take several years to consolidate it.