Imagine a world where every child affected by leukemia or insufficiency marrow can receive a perfectly compatible bone marrow transplant, without having to face the challenge of finding an ideal donor. Thanks to a recent scientific breakthrough, this dream could soon become a reality.

A revolutionary innovation

A group of researchers has developed stem cells of human blood that closely mimic natural ones. This advance, called a “world first,” could radically change the treatment of blood diseases. These cells can be reprogrammed from any patient’s cells.offering the possibility of personalized care.

Professor Elizabeth Ng, Associate Professor at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), said: “The ability to take any cell from a patient, reprogram it into a stem cell and then turn it into a blood cell specifically suited for transplant will have a huge impact on the lives of these vulnerable patients.” Before this study, creating human blood stem cells in the lab, capable of being transplanted and developing into healthy cells in the animal model, had never been possible. Now, a Workflow which has made it possible to create transplantable blood stem cells that faithfully mirror those of the human embryo.

Promising results in mice

In laboratory tests, the engineered blood stem cells developed into “functional bone marrow” in immunodeficient mice. These cells matched the performance of umbilical cord blood transplants. Additionally, cells grown in the lab have been successfully frozen and thawed, maintaining their ability to function as bone marrow. This ability to freeze cells offers practical advantages for storage and transportation, making them more accessible to patients.

For years, finding a suitable donor for a blood stem cell transplant has been a major challenge for children with blood diseases. Professor Andrew Elefanty, from the MCRI, said: “Mismatched donor immune cells can attack the recipient’s own tissue, leading to serious disease or death. Developing patient-specific, personalised blood stem cells will avoid these complications, address donor shortages and, together with genome editing, help correct the underlying causes of blood diseases.”

Towards clinical trials

Three types of blood cells work together to maintain our health: red blood cells carry oxygen, white blood cells protect against disease, and platelets prevent bleeding. This study could help understand their complex interactions and develop personalized treatments for a range of blood diseases, including leukemia and bone marrow failure.

The researchers plan to start clinical trials within the next five years to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the lab-grown blood cells.

Riya’s story

The press release highlights the experience of Riya, a young Indian girl diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood disorder characterized by the body’s inability to produce enough blood cells. Her family faced a difficult journey to find an appropriate treatment.

After an initial misdiagnosis, it was discovered that Riya suffered from bone marrow failure and required frequent blood transfusions. The family moved to Australia for specialist care, where Riya underwent a bone marrow transplant from her mother, despite being only a partial match.

Conclusion: A future of hope

This discovery represents real hope for patients suffering from serious blood diseases. If clinical trials confirm the promising results obtained so far, we could be close to a radical change in the treatment of these diseases.