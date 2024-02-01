From 1 February 2024, Marco Freschi he was appointed PR Manager for the Business Units Stellantis Pro One Italia and for Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions Italia in addition to the role of PR Manager for Fiat, Fiat Professional and Abarth. At the same time, Andrea Gualano will assume the role of PR Manager For Citroen Italyalso maintaining the role of PR Manager for Jeep, Dodge and Ram.

In the new appointments in Stellantis from 1 February 2024 Marco Freschi takes on the role of PR Manager for Stellantis Pro One Italy Business Unit and for Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions Italyalso maintaining the role of PR Manager for FIAT, Fiat Professional and Abarth.

Andrea Gualano becomes PR Manager For Citroën Italyalso maintaining the role of PR Manager for Jeep, Dodge and Ram.

Marco Freschi and Andrea Gualano will continue to report to Claudio D'AmicoDirector of Public Relations and Communications of Stellantis Italia.

The Public Relations and Communication management of Stellantis Italia remains unchanged, with the following composition: Simona MagnarelliPR Manager Premium Brands (Alfa Romeo, Lancia and DS Automobiles) and Lifestyle; Stephen VirgilPR Manager Opel and Peugeot; Maria Teresa CarboniPR Manager Corporate and Internal Communication; Monica SoldiniEvents Manager; Cristina Scialpi, Premium Brands Specialist; Carlotta Savi, Administration; Cinzia ChiesaPress Events; Elisabetta MorlacchiEvent Coordinator Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Peugeot; Francesco MaioneEvent Coordinator Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Jeep.

