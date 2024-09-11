According to the British website “Sky News”, the bronze statue of the late Queen was designed by artist Anto Brennan from North Belfast, and was unveiled in the gardens of Antrim Castle last week.

The statue shows Queen Elizabeth II standing next to her late husband, Prince Philip, and their two corgis.

“The statue depicts the Queen in a stately pose, reflecting her grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service,” Antrim County Council wrote in a Facebook post.

Some praised the statue and the message it embodies, but many other comments were sarcastic.

“It’s actually an insult to the memory of the Queen’s passing and doesn’t look like her at all,” one follower said, while another described it as “appalling” and urged the council to “remove it.”

As another noted: “It’s more of an insult than an honour, and looks pretty awful to be perfectly honest.”

In a statement sent to Sky News, Antrim Council said there had been a “generally positive response” to the statue.

The statement added: “Art can sometimes provoke different opinions, but it is important to stress that the statue was warmly received by most of those who saw it in person.”