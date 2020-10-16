Operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus published new statistics on infection in Moscow. So, over the past day in the capital, 5049 new infected people were identified.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 352,995 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Moscow, 5850 people have died, 270,226 patients have recovered.

In the Moscow region, 448 new cases of infection were counted per day, and since the beginning of the pandemic 79,567. In the region, 1,452 people died, 59,770 recovered.

Earlier on October 15, it became known about changes in the rules of the nightclubs against the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus. Now, at the entrance to the institution, which is open from 0:00 to 6:00 in the morning, visitors will have to scan a QR code or send an SMS to 7377. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin explained that the measure is not aimed at containing the virus, but at controlling the spread of infection in if one of the visitors is diagnosed with a coronavirus. Those who came into contact with the infected will be notified of this, they will have to take a test for COVID-19.

