NAfter the Dax reached a record high of 14,197 points in the middle of the week, the upswing on the German stock market stalled. After a weaker Thursday, the Dax also opened lower on Friday. After half an hour of trading, it showed 13,960 points, a discount of 0.7 percent compared to Thursday evening. Among the few course winners were the utilities Eon and RWE, which allegedly receive 2.4 billion euros from the federal government as compensation for shutdown nuclear reactors.

Equity markets weighed on movements in bond markets in the second half of this week. There, the yield on ten-year US government bonds rose to more than 1.5 percent on Thursday evening. America’s Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell contributed significantly to the rise in yields, which had already caused a sensation in the previous week, with new statements in a speech and an interview with the “Wall Street Journal”.

Fed wants to be “patient”

Powell believes that the reopening of the economy “could put some upward pressure on prices.” At the same time, the Federal Reserve chief reiterated that the central bank would be “patient” before changing its monetary policy – even if inflation was temporary should attract. Investors react precisely to this fear of inflation by selling bonds with low interest rates, the prices of which then fall while, in return, yields rise.

In response to Powell’s speech and rising bond yields, American stock indices fell sharply on Thursday. The Dow Jones fell by almost 500 points, the S&P 500 slipped 1.8 percent and the technology share index Nasdaq 100 fell particularly sharply by 1.9 percent.

Rise in returns in almost all countries

In the previous week, the yield on US government bonds rose to more than 1.6 percent for the first time in a year. At the beginning of the year it was still below 1 percent. The ten-year federal bond has also risen by around 0.2 percentage points to minus 0.3 percent since the beginning of the year.

“No country can currently oppose the phenomenon of rising capital market returns. Of the 30 or more markets with 10-year government bonds that we examined, all of them are currently showing higher yields than at the beginning of the year, ”says the analysts at MM Warburg. The negative performance of around minus six percent (from exchange rate and pro rata coupon, in each case in local currency) is particularly pronounced in New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

With their bond sales, which can be interpreted as higher yield demands, investors are reacting to assumptions that restaurants and hotels, for example, will charge higher prices after reopening to compensate for the lost sales in the multi-month lockdown and thus fuel inflation. Fed Chairman Powell admitted that the rapid rate hike caught his attention, but the Fed needs to see a more pronounced rise across the rate range before considering action.

“Strong headwind from the USA”

Investors now expect interest rates to remain low for a long time, despite higher inflation expectations, especially since central bankers of the European Central Bank have made similar statements this week. Yields on the bond market turned up after these comments. “The headwind from the USA remains strong,” commented Commerzbank’s analyzes on Friday morning.

Powell did not provide any specific indication of changes in the Fed’s asset purchases to contain the recent rapid rise in interest rates, which may disappoint some investors. The central bank is helping the American economy not only with very low short-term key interest rates, but also with monthly securities purchases worth $ 120 billion. In the run-up to the speech, there had been speculation that the Fed might announce an “Operation Twist”. In the past, as a first step in tightening monetary policy, it had sold short-term bonds from its holdings and bought bonds with longer maturities.

With this “Operation Twist”, the Fed tried to keep long-term interest rates at a low level, but allowed a slight increase in yields at the short end. Powell said on Thursday that the Fed would stick to its loose monetary policy despite the emerging upswing. He does not expect a return to full employment this year. Even in the event of significantly improved conditions on the labor market, the Fed will not act rashly.

Powell expects inflation to rise in the wake of a consumption wave, but it should have characteristics of a one-off effect. Powell stressed that he did not expect inflation to solidify over the long term. Rising prices above the Fed’s 2 percent target for a few quarters or more will not change long-term consumer inflation expectations significantly. “We have the tools to ensure that long-term inflation expectations are well anchored at 2 percent,” Powell said.