French coach Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid’s Spanish soccer coach, opened the door today, Monday, to the possible return of his former star, Juventus striker, Italian and Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo.

In response to a question in an interview with the Italian “Sky” channel, Zidane said, “When there are many rumors (about the possibility of Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid), then there may be some truth in that.”

He added that it is possible, that it is possible … ».

“We know Cristiano, we know his character and everything he did at Real Madrid.” But today, he is a Juventus player, and there should be respect for him and Juventus. ”

“I did what I should have done with Cristiano,” he added. Let’s see what happens in the future. I had the opportunity to coach him, he is an impressive player. Today, Juventus is the beneficiary of his services ».

Many rumors have spread recently, especially since Juventus’ disappointing exit from the eighth of the Champions League final at the hands of Porto, that Ronaldo may return to the ranks of the royal club due to the many criticisms directed at him for not being able to lead the “old lady” team to win the title. The Continental, who has been chasing after him since 1996 and his second title in his history in the competition.

Juventus signed Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 from Real Madrid for 117 million euros, in order to win the Champions League Cup.

The newspaper “Marca” and the channel “El Cherengito” reported possible talks between “CR7” business agent Jorge Mendes and members of the Madrid club’s board of directors.

On Sunday, Ronaldo confirmed, in a comment under a picture he published on the site «Instagram» after scoring a hat-trick against Cagliari (3-1) in the league and raising his goal in official matches to 770 goals, breaking the previous record that was in the possession of the Brazilian legend Pele. “The future is tomorrow and there is still a lot to gain with Juventus and Portugal!”

Juventus sports director Fabio Paratici responded to rumors of Ronaldo’s return to Real Madrid, saying to Sky Sports, “His presence with us is a privilege for us. He will remain with us and is part of Juventus’s future. ”