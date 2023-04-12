This year has been a bit strange for PlayStationsince there are not many games to arrive on the horizon, nothing beyond major releases like the DLC of Horizon Forbidden West and spider-man 2. However, it seems that this negative streak could change in a short time, at least that is confirmed by the video game brand itself.

Today through their social networks, they confirmed a new State of Play, which is presumed to only show one title, this is neither more nor less than the exclusive of Square Enix in PS5, Final Fantasy XVI. Well, we are told that there will be more than 20 minutes of gameplay, this to prepare fans for the launch that is coming in a couple of months.

It will take place next Thursday April 13 at 2:00 PM: from the Pacific and 3:00 PM from central Mexico. With the duration previously confirmed.

Remember that Final Fantasy XVIsand throw the next one June 22 on PS5to later arrive at pc.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: It was time to show us more about Final Fantasy XVI, since until now there are still some doubts about the action gameplay that will establish another evolution in the series, because although 15 already had this gameplay, it still did not detach so much from the RPG.