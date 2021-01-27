The Russian parliament quickly approved the extension of the last pact that remains of nuclear arms control before it expired, the New Start nuclear treaty, between Russia and the United States.

Both houses voted unanimously in favor of extending the New START treaty for five years.

The vote was held the day after a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which they expressed their satisfaction with the exchange of diplomatic notes on the extension of the pact. The two agreed to complete the necessary procedures in the coming days, according to the Kremlin.

The pact extension does not require congressional approval in the United States, but Russian lawmakers they must ratify it and Putin will have to enact it.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that the extension would be validated with the exchange of diplomatic notes once all the procedures had been completed.

The decision shows that the two countries can reach agreements on important issues despite bilateral tensions, said the president of the upper house, Valentina Matvienko after the vote.

What the agreement says

The New START expires on February 5. After taking office last week, Biden proposed extend it for five years, and the Kremlin quickly accepted the offer.

The treaty, signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, limits each country to no more than 1,550 warheads deployed and 700 missiles and deployed bombers, and includes extensive inspections to verify compliance.

The treaty limits each country to no more than 1,550 warheads. Photo: AP

Biden indicated during the campaign that he was in favor of preserving the agreement, which was negotiated when he was vice president of the United States.

Russia had long proposed to expand the pact without changes or conditions, but the Trump administration waited until last year to start talks and made its extension conditional on a series of lawsuits. The talks stalled, and months of negotiations had failed to narrow the differences.

The negotiations were also clouded by tensions between Russia and the United States, which have been fueled by the Ukraine-related crisis, Moscow’s interference in the 2016 US presidential elections and other differences.

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew in 2019 from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, New START is the only agreement of nuclear weapons control that remains in force between the two countries.

Russia announced this month that it would do like the United States and I would abandon the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance flights over military installations, to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

