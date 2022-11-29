25 years after its launch, Starship Troopers It remains one of the most loved action movies by the public. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear that a new game of this property is in development, and Coming to PC next year.

Offworld Industries recently announced Starship Troopers: Exterminationa first-person shooter where teams of 12 players battle massive space bug threats. This title will arrive on PC, through Steam in early access, at some point in 2023. At the moment it is unknown if we will see a release on consoles.

Though Starship Troopers: Extermination is perfect for consoles, unlike Starship Troopers: Terran Commanda real-time strategy game that came to PC in June of this year, at the moment there are no plans to make this a reality. Fortunately, the The developers are not ruling out this possibility, it’s just that their focus is on the early access release at the moment.

Remember, Starship Troopers: Extermination Coming to PC sometime in 2023. On related topics, this is how you can get Star Wars: Squadrons for free on PC. Similarly, The Callisto Protocol will have controversial DRM software on PC.

Via: Offworld Industries