We didn’t expect so much, and yet Spain deserves everything. In the initial count, we were left with a group with a remarkable level and only one undisputed standout, Rodri. It didn’t seem enough compared to the experience of Croatia, the skill of Italy, the confidence of Germany or the personality of France. They all surrendered to Spain, armed with the simplest of arguments: it plays well. Much better than everyone else. Around that genius of pure reason that is Rodri, several players lengthened the step to the outstanding. The intelligence and poise of the best midfielder in the world serve as a barrier to defensive security and as an axis for Olmo and Fabián to shoot their confidence and talent. If Spain wins and Rodri is not given the Ballon d’Or, I will think that football, in addition to being confused, is blind.

But playing well involves goals. That seems to have been learned by Spain after exaggerating the “tiqui taca” by losing itself in the multiplication of lateral passes. The solution to the problem, as always, has to do with the profile of the players rather than with the omnipresent tactics. Two fast, skilful and daring teenagers were enough to change the rhythm of the whole team and disrespect the well-groomed European football. Nico and Lamine are showing us authentic football, the old kind, the kind that no methodology can beat. Especially striking is the case of Lamine Yamal, a boy who has not yet emerged from his shell and, from his colossal instinct, is telling us the truth about football. If it is to confuse him, please do not teach him anything else. Let him be. Seeing the viral photo makes me want to ask Messi to bathe my grandchildren so that, at least, they hit the far post with effect.

England and its collection of confused talents await, who have stumbled their way here, as if they did not believe in what they were doing, as if the team were taking away the chances of each of its great individualities. Tactics are being so glorified that we only talk about their achievements. We say nothing about the disasters they cause. I can only hope that football, for once, stops confusing people by rewarding the best.

More information

On the other side of the world, it is not the young but the old who are marking the Copa America. On the one hand, Messi, who continues to squeeze out his wisdom. Messi is another axis, football-wise, of course, but also morally, with the legitimacy of his brilliant veteran status and the last World Cup won. He walks the field discovering spaces where his teammates run. Thus, the ball travels to Argentina at ever faster speed. All this within a militarized football in which the referees seem to be just for show. There is no way to watch three minutes of football in a row. In the final, he will face Colombia with a James who seems to have rejuvenated 10 years, when the freshness of his crystal-clear football brought him to Madrid. So far he is the best player in the Copa America, caressing the ball to add poison to his passes. In San Pablo he finds it difficult to be a starter. Apparently, the coach does not have room for the best player on the continent in the team. Doesn’t that seem strange?

In other words, these young Spaniards and these old South Americans are giving lessons that contradict the trend of this increasingly algorithmic football that does not surprise the rivals and, much less, the fans. If in the two finals the best players have more prominence than the worst, in addition to exciting us, we will have fun.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.