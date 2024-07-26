Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft have released a video introducing the criminal world of Star Wars Outlawscharacterized by the well-known Syndicates that the protagonist of the adventure, Kay Vess, will find herself having to deal with during the campaign.

As we know, at the beginning of the story Kay decides to accept a job that turns out to be too demanding for her abilities, and so ends up becoming a wanted womanwith a ruthless bounty hunter always on his tail.

This status clearly will not prevent her from relate to various criminal organizations featured in the Star Wars Outlaws scenarios and build a reputation for herself, going from an unknown villain to a feared and respected outlaw.

The video diary also focuses on the figure of ND-5, the combat droid who can be seen in several images of the Ubisoft game and who will end up accompanying Kay Vess in many of her missions, establishing a very special relationship with her.