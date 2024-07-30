The universe of Star Wars goes beyond movies, series and video games, since books have played a very important role throughout its history. In this way, it has been confirmed a new trilogy of novels, which are focused on exploring the political space after the creation of the Empiresomething that fans of Andor they probably like it.

This new trilogy is called Star Wars: Reign of the Empire, and each novel is written by a different writer. The first book is named Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fearwhich is run by Alexander Freed, author of Star Wars: The Alphabet Squadronand will be available on February 25, 2025. This installment takes place one year after the events of Revenge of the Sithand explores how Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Bail Organa react to the death of the Republic and the rise of Emperor Palpatine’s new government. Here’s the book’s description:

“With one speech and thunderous applause, Chancellor Palpatine brought down the age of the Republic. In its place rose the Galactic Empire. Across the galaxy, people rejoiced and celebrated the end of war and the promise of tomorrow. But that tomorrow was a lie. Instead, the galaxy was distorted by the cruelty and fear of the Emperor’s rule. During that terrifying first year of tyranny, Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera, and Bail Organa confront the encroaching darkness. One day, they will be three architects of the Rebel Alliance. But first, each must find purpose and direction in a changing galaxy—all the while harboring their own secrets, fears, and hopes for a future that may never come unless they act.”

After The Mask of Fear, The second book in Reign of the Empire will be directed by Rebecca Roanhorse, and will be available in spring 2026.. Finally, the conclusion of this trilogy is in the hands of Fran Wilde, and will arrive in the spring of 2027. At the moment, there are no official names for these two novels, nor descriptions of their stories, beyond the fact that they will show us a new look at the political world of Star Wars during the time of the Empire.

Remember, Star Wars: Reign of the Empire – The Mask of Fear It will be on sale next February 25, 2025In related topics, the name of Jude Law’s character is revealed in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Similarly, Star Wars: Outlaws It is one of Ubisoft’s most expensive games.

It will be very interesting to see how fans react to everything this novel will introduce. Usually, books explore themes that we won’t see in other media until much later, as did The High Republic before The Acolyte.

