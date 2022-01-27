Almost nine years have passed since Star Wars 1313 it was cancelled. Although they say that time heals any wound, it seems that this was a blow from which we have not yet recovered. Thus, A new gameplay of the title was recently revealed, which was going to star Boba Fett.

Recently, the YouTube channel known as The Vault shared a couple of clips of Star Wars 1313, where we can see Boba Fett walk the streets of Coruscantas well as a small confrontation between the bounty hunter and his enemies.

Although some of the visuals are flawed, the action makes it clear that this experience could well compete with Uncharted in this section. Originally shown during E3 2012, Star Wars 1313 It was going to introduce us to a bounty hunter completing a series of jobs throughout this universe.

However, the player would have quickly run into Boba Fett, who was going to kill our protagonist, and for the rest of the game we would control this bounty hunter. The story was thought to unfold during the events of The Revenge of the Sith Y A New Hope, where we would have seen the formation of the Boba Fett we know today.

With the success of series like The Mandalorian Y The Book of Boba Fett, maybe in the future we will see the successor of Star Wars 1313, especially considering that the exclusivity contract between Disney and EA will come to an end next year. On related topics, Respawn is already working on three new Star Wars games. Similarly, it seems that Battlefront III it was already cancelled.

Editor’s note:

It’s a real shame that Star Wars 1313 was cancelled. However, the idea of ​​creating a game with elements of Uncharted in this universe is still viable. Although it seems that at the moment this is not a plan for Lucasfilm, this could well change in the future.

Via: The Vault