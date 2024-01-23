It has become clear to us that Nintendo switch has become synonymous with sales, since franchises that were not so popular before became successful overnight, we have seen that with Fire Emblem, Metroid, Kirby And till Advance Wars. However, there is a certain saga that has not been able to see the light of day on this device, but it has been revealed that there is new information on the way to being officially released, and that is related to the forgotten Star Fox.

In the world of Nintendo Currently, there is a leaker who announces the company's projects days before and immediately after they are confirmed in the live broadcasts, this is Zippo, who comments that there will be a new game in this saga of ships with anthropomorphic animals that will arrive this year. And by commenting that it is “new”, it means that the delivery of Wii U in which the Gamepad was used as the main control has been discarded, and perhaps lost due to the bad review it was given at the time.

Among the data, he first comments that it is the Nintendo who will develop the game, well let's not forget that Namco, Rare, q-games and Platinum Games They are responsible for bringing the latest adventures of Fox and company, given that the last one created by those from Kyoto was the 64-bit console. This will give fans some excitement, as industry veterans could work on the next game, with something that erases the bad reputation that the brand has earned since its games of Game Cube.

To all this he adds that this game is a sequel, but it does not specify which game, so it could be another reboot as we saw in Star Fox Zerohaving the characters tour the system Lylat to defeat the scientist Andross. Likewise, it gives two details that at first glance may sound like a dream, the first, that there will be online multiplayer without a confirmed number of people; the second, which should be released before 12 months are up, which is too good to believe.

That means that it could be launched for the Switch 2 or be released at the same time on both the old and the new console.

Via: Zippo

Editor's note: A Star Fox is definitely needed to close the Nintendo Switch era with a flourish, but also to pave the way for its successor. We will have to wait for the next Nintendo Direct to see if it is really worth believing in Zippo's criteria.