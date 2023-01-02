To this day, it is evident that Nintendo is not interested in reviving certain franchises, among them are clearly F-Zero, Golden Sun, Earthbound, Kid Icarus, among others that only live in the memories of fans. And while there isn’t much to be done about it, a certain group of fans are willing to bring back a brand that hasn’t launched anything since the beginning. Wii U.

A group of fans have set to work on a project known as Star Fox EXa game that is totally paying tribute to the two games that came from the saga at the time of the Super nintendo. The best thing is that it is not a simple remastering, but levels never seen before designed from the vision of young people are added.

Within the video game there are 17 new levels in which users who download it can enter, to this is added that there are more dialogues of the characters with their well-known invented language of the console SNES. To that is added a multiplayer of up to five users, so the experience will be a symbiosis of the classic and new titles in the saga.

It is worth mentioning that the ROMs will be fully open to use by those who like to try, the team decided not to monetize in any way, otherwise Nintendo could take care of canceling the project. They have dedicated hundreds of hours to the development, so any error of this nature could lead to the Japanese company being contacted.

Editor’s note: At the moment the existence of a next Star Fox seems distant, and the truth is not to detract from the work of the fans, they do it very well. Hopefully Nintendo will take into consideration the requests of followers.