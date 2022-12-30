One of the most anticipated video games by shooter fans is STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, a video game that continues to impress with each advance due to its level of detail among other interesting elements. And now, a new video has been released in which we learn more about its gameplay and, above all, its exit window.

In the video released on the channel of Youtube From the developers, the level of graphic detail is appreciated, with animations that can resemble high-quality productions such as call of duty. For its part, there is a look at the missions that will cross with the protagonist, a return that fans have been waiting for a long time.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the game:

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be a video game of the first-person shooter genre set in a post-apocalyptic future, which will be set again in the Zone, a place inspired by the exclusion area of ​​the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in the current Ukraine.

The game will come to Xbox Series X/S and PC. is thrown in 2023 at the same time also GamePass.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This game looks great, it will be one of the exclusives that Microsoft users will be able to enjoy, perhaps the ideal way to wait for Starfield and Red fall. Sure, that’s in case it launches before these two.