DThe small ÖkoLinX-ELF parliamentary group presented the most extensive proposal for the municipal theaters on Thursday in the plenary session of the city parliament. On several pages, the three city councilors explain in detail why they are against the demolition of the double theater complex on Willy-Brandt-Platz in the city center, which opened exactly 60 years ago. They argue with ecological criteria, the socio-cultural significance of the building, monument protection, aspects of urban planning and costs. But the group remained alone with this position. A large majority of the city parliament voted in the evening to build a new stage. It was not only the coalition of the Greens, SPD, FDP and Volt that voted for the “Culture Mile” variant favored by Ina Hartwig (SPD), head of the cultural department. Support for the plan to divide the opera and theater between two locations on Willy-Brandt-Platz and in the banking district also came from the CDU and the Left.

“By building new stages in the center, we are providing an answer to the crisis in the inner cities,” said Hartwig. She spoke of a “decision that points to the future”. There is an opportunity to build open houses that are also accessible during the day. Those who didn't go to the theater also benefited from this. Hartwig cited the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg and the Kulturpalast in Dresden as role models. “I am pleased that we have received cross-party approval.”

The leader of the Green Party, Tina Zapf-Rodriguez, made it clear: “The double complex is so dilapidated that it should not be renovated.” The “Culture Mile” solution offers many advantages. Among other things, the green space at Willy-Brandt-Platz can be expanded. By being divided into two locations, there is enough space for the stages, so that the re-establishment of a dance and ballet division is also conceivable. Group colleague Uli Baier spoke of a “lighthouse project for Frankfurt and the state of Hesse”. This could become a “sign of a sustainable building culture” that would not trigger a new renovation discussion even after 50 years because the technology could be easily replaced and walls could be moved. According to Baier, several competitions for urban development, architecture, open spaces and the redesign of Willy-Brandt-Platz should be used to determine what the new stages and their surroundings will look like.

“Anyone who still acts as if the double facility can be renovated is being guided by memories and feelings,” said SPD parliamentary group leader Ursula Busch. “It is no longer possible to play games there that meet modern requirements.” One cannot ignore the fact that the employees work under “unreasonable conditions”. By stipulating that the new opera building should definitely be built on Willy-Brandt-Platz, speculation with the property there is prevented. A further location discussion without a result is not in the interests of the citizens, and continually suggesting new variants is not serious.