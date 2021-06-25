The Buenos Aires government announced this Thursday what the new stage of restrictions will be like in the City, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the DNU expires this Friday night, most of the Buenos Aires measures already apply from the morning. The most substantial changes are for sectors that had to endure longer periods of closure, such as bars, restaurants and gyms, which can serve with a 30% capacity. And the classes for secondary school, which will have full attendance, although we will have to wait.

Education

All the students of the high school that they had been studying in a way bimodal they are going back to full presence from July 5. They will go to classes at their schools every day. “In those two weeks the first semester closes and it is essential that the children are in the classroom. It is a key moment for them,” explained Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the head of government. In all cases, the current protocols will be followed. Although it is pending to know how each school will implement it.

Bars and restaurants

They will be able to serve within the premises with a maximum capacity of 30%. This, strictly speaking, it already happens in many neighborhoods, with which it is to formalize something that already happens. They will also be able to continue working in outdoor spaces such as sidewalks, patios and terraces. they added the night shift.

Party rooms

.The party and event halls will be able to process a permit to operate for gastronomic purposes, also with a maximum capacity of 30%. That is, they can work with tables, but not add music services.

Theaters with distance but more capacity. From this weekend they add capacity of up to 50% of the room. Photo: Martín Bonetto

Theaters

The theaters, which until now are operating with 30% of their capacity, will be able to expand it to 50% with specific protocols. There were no advertisements in the same vein for theaters.

Gyms

They belong to one of the sectors that were closed the longest. They will be able to open the interior rooms with a 30% maximum capacity and following the same protocols used until April, when they closed them again. In other words, changing rooms cannot be used. And the shift allocation.

outdoor sports

.The number of participants is expanded for group amateur sports, which already they will not have a limit of people. For example, 11-a-side football will be able to be practiced again.



Outdoor sports may be practiced without limit of participants. For this reason, the football of 11 will be able to return.

Meeting tourism

From July 12, meeting tourism has been re-enabled, such as congresses, conferences and exhibitions. There will be a strict protocol with all security measures and a maximum capacity of between 20% and 30% depending on the size of the room.

Circulation and transportation

.Circulation will remain restricted between 0 and 6, as until now. Regarding public transport, it is still reserved only for workers of essential items, although in recent weeks it was enabled, for example, for domestic service employees to process a permission to travel.

The Buenos Aires government made the decisions based on the epidemiological indicators of the last few weeks.

Among the arguments, it stands out that the average number of new cases per day fell in the last 4 weeks from 2,700 to 1,200. In addition, that the R, which is the contagious rate, remains below one, at 0.90.

As analyzed in the City, this decline is beginning to impact the lower occupancy of intensive care beds. Last week was from 77% in the public sector and today it reaches 60%.

On the other hand, this week the City communicated a change of strategy in vaccination, depending on the latent risk due to Delta variant, present in some European countries and, although its community circulation in Argentina has not yet been verified, it may be a risk in the coming months.

Therefore, the priority will be to accelerate with second doses, especially in older adults and other risk groups. The youngest will continue to be vaccinated, although perhaps at a slower rate.



In Buenos Aires secondary schools, the total presence will be returned.

The City received 1,600,000 vaccinations from the national government and 99% were applied until Thursday. In addition, more than 1,200,000 people, that is 42% of the porteños have already received at least one dose. Registration is still open for all groups that have already been enabled. And although the current stage is for those over 40, those who have not signed up and are from previous groups, can do so.

