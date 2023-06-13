An endless lawsuit. That of the new Milan stadium, but also of Inter. And, above all, of the fate of the current facility, the Giuseppe Meazza at San Siro. Yesterday the City Council was held at Palazzo Marino, during which the mayor Beppe Sala struck very hard blows against the opposition and even more against the majority, as reported by CorSera in its Milanese edition.

“Somebody Stand Up”

“You haven’t made a sensible proposal in two and a half years – Sala told the councilors -, if you have it, someone stand up now and say that there is a proposal and that it is shared by the companies. I have not heard in two and a half years”. The leader of the Greens, Carlo Monguzzi, gave it to him who, together with more than one councilor of the Democratic Party, is absolutely against the demolition of the Meazza and has been asking the teams to renovate the San Siro for some time. “I remember that there is a survey with over 5,000 people, of which 92% say they are in favor of the restructuring of the Meazza – Monguzzi said -. We are against land consumption whether it concerns La Maura or San Donato. He says so also the Air Climate plan of the Municipality. Make up your mind”. This was followed by Alessandro De Chirico of Forza Italia, who would have liked an extraordinary council on the management of the matter by the mayor. Who at that point blurted out: “Even the Council’s way of managing it was unsuccessful – Sala said -. We can continue to discuss among ourselves but since it is not a public but a private work it is not that we can pretend to ignore that there are actuators. If they don’t propose novelties, it is fruitless and to do this silly ballet in the face of no novelty makes no sense to me. I hear many of you say no, but I have not heard any realistic proposals. I dare you to say one realistic thing. San Siro redevelopment is unrealistic, because the teams don’t want to do it, how many times do they still have to say it? Then stop. You’re not making a contribution. You haven’t made a sensible proposal in two and a half years. Someone stand up now. Come on. , one standing. Make a proposal that can be shared. Any hypothesis has not worked. Do you want them to go to San Donato, to go to Sesto? So tell them”.