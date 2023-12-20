New Stability Pact, agreement reached today between the 27 European economic ministers. The Economy and Finance Council “has agreed on a new economic governance framework” announces the Spanish presidency of the EU at the end of the Ecofin videoconference, “which guarantees stability and growth, with rules that are balanced, realistic, ready for the current challenges and future”. L'“unanimous political agreement” on the reform of the Stability Pact “it gives certainty to financial markets and clarity to citizens”.

The reform of the stability pact on which the member states found political agreement this evening in a videoconference, underlines the Minister of Finance Nadia Calvino, is “balanced”, given that “it provides four safeguards: on debt, on deficit, on countercyclicality and on investment protection that respond to European priorities“.

Giorgia Meloni

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, considers it “important that it was found among the 27 member states of the EU a common sense compromise for a political agreement on the new Stability and Growth Pact“. “Despite very different starting positions and needs between the States, the new Pact is an improvement for Italy compared to the conditions of the past” we read in the note from Palazzo Chigi. The agreement on the Stability Pact provides ''less rules rigid and more realistic than those currently in force, which avoid the risk of an automatic return to the previous parameters, which would have been unsustainable for many Member States”.

“Despite very different starting positions and needs between the States, the new Pact is an improvement for Italy compared to the conditions of the past. Less rigid and more realistic rules than those currently in force, which avoid the risk of automatic return to the previous parameters , which would have been unsustainable for many Member States.” “Thanks to a serious and constructive approach to negotiation – continues the statement – Italy has managed, not only in its own interest but in that of the entire Union, to provide gradual mechanisms for debt reduction and recovery from the high levels of deficit of the Covid period. Furthermore, the investments of the PNRR and the increased interest costs caused by the increase in interest rates by the ECB will be taken into account and defense spending will be considered separately as relevant factors”.

“Although the new Pact includes innovative mechanisms aimed at taking into account the effects of external and extraordinary events in the calculation of the numerical parameters to be respected, regret remains for the failure to automatically exclude expenditure on strategic investments from the deficit and debt balance to be respected A battle that Italy intends to continue to pursue in the future”, concludes the note from the Presidency of the Council.

Minister Giorgetti

Italy would have agreed on new rules. “Some positive things, some less so. However, Italy has achieved a lot” said the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti. In the new stability pact ''there are more realistic rules than those currently in force. The new rules will naturally have to be tested by the events of the next few years which will tell whether the system really works as we expect.” “What we sign is a sustainable agreement for our country, aimed on the one hand at a realistic and gradual reduction of the debt, while on the other it looks at investments especially of the Pnrr with a constructive spirit”. “We participated in the political agreement for the new stability and growth pact with the spirit of the inevitable compromise in a Europe that requires the consensus of 27 countries”, underlines Giorgetti. “We consider positive the implementation of our initial requests for the automatic extension of the plan connected to the investments of the Pnrr, the having considered defense as a significant factor, the deduction of interest expenditure from the structural deficit until 2027”.

European Commissioner Gentiloni

“As in every negotiation”, the reform of the Stability Pact, agreed today, says the European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, “reflects a compromise between different positions”. “This is normal. Even if the negotiations have added some complexity to the texts compared to our proposal, they preserve its fundamental elements: a shift towards more medium-term tax planning; greater ownership by Member States of tax plans, within a common framework; and the possibility of pursuing a more gradual fiscal adjustment to reflect commitments to investment and reform”.

“The unanimous agreement reached today between the EU Finance Ministers – he continues – This is good news for the European economy at the end of a very challenging year. I would like to thank the Spanish Presidency of the Council for its tireless efforts to bring us to this point and in particular Nadia Calviño and her team.” “The journey-continues-is not yet completed. In January we will need to move on to the next phase, that of the 'trilogue' negotiations between the EU Council, the European Parliament and the Commission. I am confident that the same spirit of constructive compromise that led us to today's positive result – he adds – will lead us to a positive conclusion of the final stages of this process, and to the entry into force of this crucial reform in the spring of 2024”.

Europe “needs common rules, not nostalgia for austerity and I think that this compromise” reached today on the reform of the Stability Pact “will help us in this direction”. The “numerical parameters” envisaged by the reform of the stability pact “are all parameters that the various countries, including Italy, can address. They are realistic”. “Certainly – he continues – we had behind us numerical parameters that were absolutely far from reality. What could be the limit of this scheme is that various parameters were added. They were added positively and negatively, because there are also parameters useful for ensure that there are no risks, as they say, of pro-cyclicality, that is, that in difficult times the difficulties are accentuated and in easy times it is not possible to restore public finances”.

“So, we made a proposal that was certainly simpler than the agreement reached but I believe that its fundamental pillars remain valid”, he concludes.